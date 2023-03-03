Strikes of Public Transport Workers Kick Off Across Germany - Reports

Public transport workers began strikes in a number of German cities on Friday, following a call from the second-largest trade union Ver.di, German media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Public transport workers began strikes in a number of German cities on Friday, following a call from the second-largest trade union Ver.di, German media reported.

On Tuesday, Ver.di called for strikes in over 30 cities in six Federal states, namely Baden-Wurttemberg, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony.

Since 3 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT), many German cities faced disruptions in public transport, the Bild newspaper reported, adding that the trade union expected at least 15,000 people to participate in the strike.

Strikes are taking place in such cities as Bochum, Dortmund, Aachen, Munster and Dusseldorf, as well as in Munich, where it has been on since Thursday. A particularly difficult situation is expected in Dortmund, where there will be a football match, a concert by a famous comedian and a motorcycle exhibition on the same day as the strike, according to the newspaper.

Coinciding with the strikes organized by Ver.di, environmental activists were taking part in a protest organized by the Fridays for Future global movement, the report said.

The Ver.di trade union already organized several major strikes last month, which led to cancellations of nearly 1,300 flights across Germany on February 17. On Monday, another strike by airport workers in Dusseldorf, Cologne and Bonn caused over 300 flight cancellations.

Trade unions are demanding a 10.5% increase in base wages or at least 500 Euros ($544) per month. A counter offer from employers on a 5% increase, with a lump sum payment of 2,500 euros, was rejected. The next round of talks is scheduled for March 27.