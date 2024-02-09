Open Menu

Strikes On Gaza's Rafah As US Warns Of Potential 'disaster'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Israel conducted fresh strikes on southern Gaza's overcrowded border town of Rafah on Friday, where more than a million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter, with key backer the United States warning of a looming "disaster".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he has ordered troops to "prepare to operate" in Rafah, the last major town in the Gaza Strip Israeli ground troops have yet to enter.

A State Department spokesman said Thursday that the United States did not support an Israeli operation in Rafah, with President Joe Biden later telling reporters he considered Israel's conduct of its war against Hamas to be "over the top".

The Israeli military stepped up its air strikes on Rafah Thursday, with witnesses reporting more overnight.

The territory's Hamas-run health ministry said early Friday that more than 100 people were killed during the night, including at least eight in Rafah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent meanwhile said three children had died in a strike on Rafah.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said news of the coming push into the city was "alarming", and warned it "would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare".

State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Washington had "yet to see any evidence of serious planning" for a Rafah ground operation.

Noting Rafah was also a crucial entry point for humanitarian aid, he added such an assault was "not something we'd support".

"To conduct such an operation right now with no planning and little thought... would be a disaster," he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed Washington's concerns to Netanyahu directly during talks on Wednesday in Jerusalem, Patel said.

Asked about the war in Gaza at an unrelated press conference Thursday evening, Biden told reporters he was "of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza, in the Gaza Strip, has been over the top".

