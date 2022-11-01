UrduPoint.com

Strikes On Ukraine's Infrastructure Seen As Response To Kiev's Terror Attacks - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 02:00 AM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine can partly be considered a response to terrorist attacks from Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on monday.

"Partly it is, but that's not all we could do," Putin said when asked whether current massive strikes on Ukrainian territory were a response to recent events in Sevastopol, since after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, he spoke about proportionate response from Russia.

