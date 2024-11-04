Striking Boeing Workers Set To Vote On Latest Offer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:50 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Striking workers at Boeing will vote Monday on the aerospace giant's latest contract proposal to end a bruising walkout that has dragged on for more than seven weeks.
The vote by some 33,000 machinists in the Pacific Northwest could pave the way for production to resume at two Seattle-area factories that build the 737 MAX and 777 aircraft after workers voted down two previous offers.
Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg has implored strikers to ratify the deal.
"I know the strike has been difficult for you as well as for our customers, suppliers, communities and all who work at Boeing," Ortberg said Friday in a message to employees.
"It's time we all come back together and focus on rebuilding the business and delivering the world's best airplanes. There are a lot of people depending on us."
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 751 has been on strike since September 13, adding to Boeing's woes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of production and quality control following safety lapses.
Facing a cash crunch, the aviation giant also launched a stock offering last week that raised more than $20 billion.
Boeing's latest proposal for its workers includes a 38 percent wage increase over the four years of the contract, up from a 35 percent hike in the prior proposal and closer to the 40 percent initially sought by the union.
The proposal also allows IAM members to take a $12,000 bonus as an immediate cash payment rather than splitting the funds between a $7,000 immediate payment and a $5,000 contribution to their 401K retirement plans.
Jon Holden, head of the Seattle union, urged members to "lock in" the contract's gains in a message on the group's website.
"You can confidently declare victory, vote yes for this agreement and build on this for generations to come," Holden said. "Your entire bargaining committee believes it is time to settle this strike and move forward."
The IAM's explicit support marks a shift from its stance on the previous contract offer, which the union said was worthy of bringing to a vote but did not endorse.
Holden's stance comes after Ortberg personally participated in the latest negotiations, telling the IAM this would be the final contract offer before the company starts reversing earlier concessions, according to a report in the Seattle Times.
On September 12, members overwhelmingly rejected an offer of a 25 percent raise over four years. A second offer, which promised a 35 percent pay raise, was rejected by nearly two-thirds of members on October 23.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
More Stories From World
-
Paddington 'high jinx' is back in third movie: Bonneville3 minutes ago
-
Alert level raised after six killed by Indonesia volcano eruption3 minutes ago
-
Howard, the 'Black Harvard' where Harris will spend election night2 hours ago
-
Six dead after volcano erupts in eastern Indonesia2 hours ago
-
Lightning strike kills 14 at Uganda refugee camp8 hours ago
-
Trump claims Pennsylvania vote fraud as Harris stumps in Michigan8 hours ago
-
UN chief 'very concerned' on reports of N.Korea troops in Russia8 hours ago
-
Outraged Spanish town tells king flood deaths were 'murders'8 hours ago
-
Thousands take to London streets demanding cleaner water9 hours ago
-
Passing of Kashmiri leader Molvi Muhammad Ahmad Shah in Islamabad mourned in US10 hours ago
-
US election rivals race to photo finish10 hours ago
-
Israeli strike hits health centre as polio campaign resumes in Gaza's north; UN expert seeks 'decisi ..10 hours ago