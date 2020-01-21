Striking French Energy Workers Cut Power to Paris Suburb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) French energy workers from the CGT trade union said Tuesday they had cut power to the southern Paris suburb of Rungis to protest the government's pension reform.

"Post Source Rungis 94. Posts are cut off... All together mobilize against the pension reform," CGT Energie 94 announced on Facebook.

Franck Jouano, a CGT official in the department of Val-de-Marne, told the Figaro newspaper that a hundred energy workers had taken part in the disruption, which affected some 35,000 people.

Power was cut to the Rungis market and the Paris-Orly international airport as well as to the towns of Anthony, Fresnes and Thiais.

The CGT, one of France's biggest labor unions, confirmed in a press release that the outage had been claimed by "several branches of CGT Energie."

The union condemned the act but blamed the government for provoking workers by treating them with contempt. Strikers oppose the French president's decision to streamline the pension system.