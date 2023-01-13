UrduPoint.com

Striking New York Nurses Return To Work After Reaching Tentative Deal - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Striking New York Nurses Return to Work After Reaching Tentative Deal - Reports

Washington (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The union representing more than 7,000 nurses who work at Montefiore Bronx and Mount Sinai - two of the largest hospitals in New York - reached a tentative agreement to end their three-day strike, ABC news reported.

The New York State Nurses Association union reached tentative deals with the Mount Sinai Health System and Montefiore Health System, which operate the hospitals, the report said on Thursday.

The nurses emphasized that immense staffing shortages have caused widespread burnout, hindering their ability to properly care for their patients, the report said.

The nurses also pointed out that they were dealing with a toxic work environment and burnout and had to do something to alleviate the crushing conditions, the report also said.

Union leaders said the deal will provide enforceable "safe staffing ratios" for all inpatient units at Mount Sinai and Montefiore so that there will always be enough nurses at the bedside to provide safe patient care, not just on paper, the report added.

Moreover, the Montefiore hospital administrators agreed to settle financial penalties they had not paid for not complying with previously agreed-upon staffing levels in all hospital units, according to the report.

Related Topics

New York All Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

4 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

4 hours ago
 SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industri ..

SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industries to develop smart factories

4 hours ago
 &#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next Febr ..

&#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next February

4 hours ago
 Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized ..

Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized to Store Classified Documents ..

5 hours ago
 Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to ..

Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to restore N.Ireland govt

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.