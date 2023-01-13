Striking New York Nurses Return to Work After Reaching Tentative Deal - Reports

Washington (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The union representing more than 7,000 nurses who work at Montefiore Bronx and Mount Sinai - two of the largest hospitals in New York - reached a tentative agreement to end their three-day strike, ABC news reported.

The New York State Nurses Association union reached tentative deals with the Mount Sinai Health System and Montefiore Health System, which operate the hospitals, the report said on Thursday.

The nurses emphasized that immense staffing shortages have caused widespread burnout, hindering their ability to properly care for their patients, the report said.

The nurses also pointed out that they were dealing with a toxic work environment and burnout and had to do something to alleviate the crushing conditions, the report also said.

Union leaders said the deal will provide enforceable "safe staffing ratios" for all inpatient units at Mount Sinai and Montefiore so that there will always be enough nurses at the bedside to provide safe patient care, not just on paper, the report added.

Moreover, the Montefiore hospital administrators agreed to settle financial penalties they had not paid for not complying with previously agreed-upon staffing levels in all hospital units, according to the report.