Striking Workers Of Minsk Tractor Plant Reach House Of Government

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:35 PM

The employees of the Minsk Tractor Factory have made their way to the House of the Government, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The employees of the Minsk Tractor Factory have made their way to the House of the Government, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday.

The workers of the plant went on strike earlier in the day. They are demanding that all political prisoners be released, violence stopped and a new presidential election organized. A factory representative told Sputnik that Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko arrived at the factory, but only some of the workers stayed at the plant to talk with him.

The rest took to the streets.

Protesters marched through the Independence Avenue, the main street of the Belarusian capital, with some of the crowd spilling onto the car traffic lanes. The traffic has since been restored.

Protesters hugged the law enforcement officers posted in front of the government's building and shook their hands, the correspondent reported. However, shortly afterward the interior forces pushed the protesters back.

Protesters are still arriving at the Independence Square.

