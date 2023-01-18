Stripping Clergy of Ukraine Citizenship Amounts to Repressions - ROC Metropolitan at UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Stripping Ukraine Orthodox Church clergy of Ukraine citizenship amounts to mass political repressions and is against Ukraine's constitution, Chairman of the Department of External Church Relations of the Patriarchate of Moscow Metropolitan of Volokolamsk Anthony said on Tuesday.

"Depriving the citizenship of Ukrainian religious figures is undoubtedly a form of mass political repressions, which contradict the constitution of Ukraine and international agreements that have been signed by that state," Metropolitan of Volokolamsk Anthony told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.