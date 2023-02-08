UrduPoint.com

Strobe Talbott Told Clinton Russia 'Most Dangerous Mess On Earth' - US Archival Documents

Published February 08, 2023

Strobe Talbott Told Clinton Russia 'Most Dangerous Mess on Earth' - US Archival Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Conditions in Russia and the neighboring former Soviet republics after the disintegration of the Soviet Union had caused "the most dangerous political mess" in the world, newly appointed senior State Department official Strobe Talbott told President Bill Clinton after the latter took office in 1993, according to just-released official US archival documents.

"Talbott agrees that 'Russia and the former Soviet Union constitute the single biggest and most dangerous political mess on the face of the earth,' he envisions a bright future if there is a high level of US support for the Russian reform," one of the documents released on Tuesday from the National Security Archive at George Washington University said.

Talbott, who became Clinton's deputy secretary of state and top adviser on Russian affairs, listed three "simultaneous transformations" then occurring in Russia and described them as "nothing less than a miracle, the greatest political miracle of our era," the document said.

Talbott told Clinton that Russia's post-communist transformation had the potential of matching in positive significance the birth of the United States and of its political system, the document added.

