Stromboli Clears Up Ash After Deadly Volcano Eruption

Thu 04th July 2019

The village of Ginostra on Stromobli began sweeping away layers of ash on Thursday, the day after a dramatic volcanic eruption on the tiny Italian island killed a hiker

Stromboli, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The village of Ginostra on Stromobli began sweeping away layers of ash on Thursday, the day after a dramatic volcanic eruption on the tiny Italian island killed a hiker.

Emergency workers brushed and scooped volcanic cinders from streets and the tiny harbour in the village at the foot of the still smoking volcano.

Canadair waterbombing planes battled to put out fires started by two massive explosions which on Wednesday sent plumes of smoke two kilometres (over a mile) into the sky.

"We've dropped 320 water loads and we're continuing," said forestry official Giovanni Giacoppo.

People were told not to swim in the sea on Thursday because of the risk of mini tsunamis similar to those previous eruptions have caused.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

