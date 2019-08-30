UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stromboli Volcano On Italy's Southern Island Again Erupting

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:20 AM

Stromboli Volcano on Italy's Southern Island Again Erupting

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Stromboli volcano, located on the same-name island in the Tyrrhenian Sea in the south of Italy, started erupting for the second time this week.

The island residents said that around 10:45 p.m. (20:45 GMT) on Friday, they heard a strong explosion after which the volcano spewed a column of ash and dust. Two smaller blasts were heard later on the same day.

Moreover, lava is actively coming down the volcano's western slope. Witnesses say the lava can be seen several miles away from the volcano.

Italy's self-defense forces said they had contacted Stromboli's authorities, adding they had not received any information about casualties or damages caused by the eruption.

The authorities said that the situation on the island was under their control.

Stromboli initially started erupting on Wednesday when local seismologists registered a "high-intensity blast" followed by seismic activity and ash ejection.

Wednesday's eruption caused panic among local residents and tourists, most of whom decided to leave the island.

Stromboli previously erupted on July 3, when one person was killed and another was injured.

The frequency of eruptions of the volcano, which has been active for the past 20,000 years, has been the highest registered this summer.

Related Topics

Injured Same Italy July From

Recent Stories

UAE issues statement on developments in Yemen

7 hours ago

First Emirati astronaut to face final exam tomorro ..

7 hours ago

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

8 hours ago

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

8 hours ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

8 hours ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.