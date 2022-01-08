UrduPoint.com

Strong 5.9-Magnitude Quake Rattles Chilean Coastline - USGS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 03:07 PM

Strong 5.9-Magnitude Quake Rattles Chilean Coastline - USGS

A strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit off the Chilean coastline on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) A strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit off the Chilean coastline on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck 112 kilometers (70 miles) northwest of the mining city of Copiapo at 03:24 a.m. GMT. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Related Topics

Earthquake Copiapo

Recent Stories

At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy s ..

At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy snowfall

19 minutes ago
 Documentary highlights President's leading role on ..

Documentary highlights President's leading role on national, int'l issues

6 minutes ago
 Another dengue case reported in Punjab

Another dengue case reported in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 ITP adopts special measures to facilitate tourists ..

ITP adopts special measures to facilitate tourists

19 minutes ago
 Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree due to hea ..

Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree due to heavy snowfall

59 minutes ago
 Protesters Vacate Central Square in Kazakhstan's A ..

Protesters Vacate Central Square in Kazakhstan's Aktau

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.