Strong 5.9-Magnitude Quake Rattles Chilean Coastline - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) A strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit off the Chilean coastline on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck 112 kilometers (70 miles) northwest of the mining city of Copiapo at 03:24 a.m. GMT. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.