Strong 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Chile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 12:26 PM

Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes Chile

A strong 6.3 earthquake shook Chile on Monday, the National Seismological Center said, rattling buildings in the capital where a big anti-government demonstration was under way

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A strong 6.3 earthquake shook Chile on Monday, the National Seismological Center said, rattling buildings in the capital where a big anti-government demonstration was under way.

The quake struck at 6:53 pm (2153 GMT) with its epicenter near the northern town of Illapel, the center said. A strong and prolonged shaking was felt in the capital.

