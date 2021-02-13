UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong 7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:43 PM

Strong 7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

A strong 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) A strong 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

"Although there may be slight sea-level changes in coastal regions/ this earthquake has caused no damage to Japan," the agency said.

The tremor was registered near the eastern coast of the Honshu island at 11:08 p.m. local time (14:08 GMT) at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles).

The initial quake was followed by several jolts measuring as high as 5.1 on the Richter scale. There were no tsunami warnings.

The Kyodo news agency reported that at least eight people had been hurt. Most injuries resulted from falling.

The quake rocked the Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures.

Tremors were felt as far as Tokyo. Blackouts were reported in 950,000 households in the capital and suburbs.

The government has set up a task force. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked the cabinet to conduct a survey to assess damage and organize a rescue operation.

Japanese electric utility TEPCO said its defunct Tokai nuclear power plant northeast of Tokyo had not been affected, according to Kyodo.

Chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that no abnormalities were reported at the mothballed Onagawa plant and the disabled Fukushima Daini.

The public broadcaster NHK reported later that the notorious Fukushima Daiichi power plant was not hit.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Prime Minister Nuclear Fukushima Tokyo Japan May From Government Cabinet P

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President arrives in UAE

44 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian President says his country ca ..

44 minutes ago

Chief Minister pays tribute to martyrs of cheering ..

11 seconds ago

Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis: Ameer, Asad reach ..

12 seconds ago

Nikkah registrars directed to not register Nikkah ..

15 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes aerial view of Burewal ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.