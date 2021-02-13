A strong 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said

"Although there may be slight sea-level changes in coastal regions/ this earthquake has caused no damage to Japan," the agency said.

The tremor was registered near the eastern coast of the Honshu island at 11:08 p.m. local time (14:08 GMT) at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles).

The initial quake was followed by several jolts measuring as high as 5.1 on the Richter scale. There were no tsunami warnings.

The Kyodo news agency reported that at least eight people had been hurt. Most injuries resulted from falling.

The quake rocked the Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures.

Tremors were felt as far as Tokyo. Blackouts were reported in 950,000 households in the capital and suburbs.

The government has set up a task force. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked the cabinet to conduct a survey to assess damage and organize a rescue operation.

Japanese electric utility TEPCO said its defunct Tokai nuclear power plant northeast of Tokyo had not been affected, according to Kyodo.

Chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that no abnormalities were reported at the mothballed Onagawa plant and the disabled Fukushima Daini.

The public broadcaster NHK reported later that the notorious Fukushima Daiichi power plant was not hit.