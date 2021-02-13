Strong 7.1-Mangitude Quake Hits Off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 07:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) A strong 7.1-magitude earthquake struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
"Although there may be slight sea-level changes in coastal regions/ this earthquake has caused no damage to Japan," the agency said.
The tremor was registered near the eastern coast of the Honshu island at 11:08 p.m. local time (14:08 GMT) at the depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles). The US Tsunami Warning center said there was no initial information that a tsunami was imminent.