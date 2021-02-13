MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) A strong 7.1-magitude earthquake struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

"Although there may be slight sea-level changes in coastal regions/ this earthquake has caused no damage to Japan," the agency said.

The tremor was registered near the eastern coast of the Honshu island at 11:08 p.m. local time (14:08 GMT) at the depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles). The US Tsunami Warning center said there was no initial information that a tsunami was imminent.