Strong Blast Reported At Ammunition Depot In Central Iran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 02:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) A powerful explosion has occurred at an ammunition depot in the city of Isfahan, located in central Iran, Iranian news agency IRNA reports, citing local sources.
The blast occurred in the city's northern neighborhood, at one of the defense enterprises of the country's defense ministry.
According to provincial authorities, no casualties were reported.