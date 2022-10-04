Strong Blast Rocks Afghan Capital - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) A strong explosion occurred in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said, adding that no one had been injured as a result of the incident.

The explosives were deployed near a road, Zadran added.

Meanwhile, local sources told the Khaama Press news agency that the blast had taken place near the area of Kartah-ye Parwan and the Intercontinental hotel. The office of the political party Jamiat-e Islami (the Islamic Society of Afghanistan) is also located near the site of the explosion, according to media reports.

Details of the incident are being investigated. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Since taking power in the country in August 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) have been battling a local chapter of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), which is believed to be behind the majority of bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the IS presence in the country is small but it continues carrying out attacks on civilians and police.