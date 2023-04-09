Strong Blasts Occur in Ukraine-Controlled Zaporizhzhia - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Sounds of explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia late on Saturday night, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said.

"Loud (night) in Zaporizhzhia! Starting from 01:47 (22:00 GMT on Saturday) a series of lound explosions were heard in the regional center, temporarily occupied by the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy," Rogov said on Telegram.

He added that the blasts were heard in several city districts.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.