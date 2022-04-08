Strong dollar juices European stocks

A strong dollar helped boost European equities Friday, while the euro hit a one-month dollar low before France's presidential election

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :A strong Dollar helped boost European equities Friday, while the euro hit a one-month dollar low before France's presidential election.

US stocks were mostly higher, after ending Thursday with solid gains.

The trading caps a tough week dominated by the US Federal Reserve's hawkish tone in minutes from its March monetary policy gathering, which sent the dollar climbing against its main rivals.

The euro sank to $1.0837 before Sunday's first round French presidential vote, with the unit dented also by European officials' reticence to move as aggressively as the Fed on tackling soaring inflation.

Oil prices rose despite the recent release of nations' strategic reserves to combat recent Ukraine war-driven turmoil over Russian crude supplies.