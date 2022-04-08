UrduPoint.com

Strong Dollar Juices European Stocks

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Strong dollar juices European stocks

A strong dollar helped boost European equities Friday, while the euro hit a one-month dollar low before France's presidential election

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :A strong Dollar helped boost European equities Friday, while the euro hit a one-month dollar low before France's presidential election.

US stocks were mostly higher, after ending Thursday with solid gains.

The trading caps a tough week dominated by the US Federal Reserve's hawkish tone in minutes from its March monetary policy gathering, which sent the dollar climbing against its main rivals.

The euro sank to $1.0837 before Sunday's first round French presidential vote, with the unit dented also by European officials' reticence to move as aggressively as the Fed on tackling soaring inflation.

Oil prices rose despite the recent release of nations' strategic reserves to combat recent Ukraine war-driven turmoil over Russian crude supplies.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Dollar Russia Vote France Euro March Stocks Sunday From

Recent Stories

US Expresses 'Grave Concern' at Reports of Atrocit ..

US Expresses 'Grave Concern' at Reports of Atrocities in Western Tigray - State ..

2 minutes ago
 Belgium Halts Ferrero Chocolate Factory Over Salmo ..

Belgium Halts Ferrero Chocolate Factory Over Salmonella Outbreak

2 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Celebrates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackso ..

Biden Admin. Celebrates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Conformation to US Supreme C ..

2 minutes ago
 US Believes Russia Used SS-21 Missile in Strike on ..

US Believes Russia Used SS-21 Missile in Strike on Kramatorsk - Senior Defense O ..

2 minutes ago
 US Deployment of Patriot Battery to Slovakia 'Temp ..

US Deployment of Patriot Battery to Slovakia 'Temporary' - Pentagon

5 minutes ago
 Final Polls Before 1st Round of French Election Gi ..

Final Polls Before 1st Round of French Election Give Macron Slight Edge Over Le ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.