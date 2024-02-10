Open Menu

Strong Earthquake Hits Hawaii, No Tsunami: US Seismologists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Strong earthquake hits Hawaii, no tsunami: US seismologists

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) A strong earthquake hit Hawaii on Friday, US seismologists said, but there was no danger of a tsunami.

The 5.7-magnitude quake struck near Pahala on the main island of Hawaii, with its epicenter located around 37 kilometers (23 miles) below the Earth's surface, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was felt all over the main island, according to a website on which people tell the USGS what they experienced.

The agency said the likelihood of fatalities or damage was low.

Hawaii is a seismically active part of the planet despite being in the middle of a huge tectonic plate.

It is home to six active volcanoes including Kilauea, which regularly wows helicopter-riding tourists who come to see its red-hot shows on Hawaii's Big Island.

It is also the location of Mauna Loa, the world's biggest volcano, which put on a weeks-long show in 2022 as it erupted for the first time in four decades, with lava fountains 60 meters (200 feet) high that sent rivers of molten rock down its flanks.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake World All

Recent Stories

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

11 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

11 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

11 hours ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

12 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

12 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

12 hours ago
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

13 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

18 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

21 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

21 hours ago

More Stories From World