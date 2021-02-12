UrduPoint.com
Strong Earthquake Jolts New Delhi, Adjoining Areas

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:19 PM

Strong Earthquake Jolts New Delhi, Adjoining Areas

Strong earthquake hit central India, with tremors felt in the country's capital of New Delhi, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Strong earthquake hit central India, with tremors felt in the country's capital of New Delhi, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The tremors were felt in the National Capital Region, parts of North India and parts of Pakistan as well.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's magnitude was 6.1, its epicenter was at the depth of 6 miles some 13 miles southeast of Amritsar in Punjab Province.

More Stories From World

