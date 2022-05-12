UrduPoint.com

Strong Explosions Heard In Center Of Kherson

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022

Strong Explosions Heard in Center of Kherson

Strong explosions are heard in the center of Kherson, presumably, Ukrainian nationalists are shelling the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Strong explosions are heard in the center of Kherson, presumably, Ukrainian nationalists are shelling the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Explosions have been heard in the city center for several minutes, first there was a series of explosions, more than six.

