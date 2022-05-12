Strong Explosions Heard in Center of Kherson

Strong explosions are heard in the center of Kherson, presumably, Ukrainian nationalists are shelling the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Strong explosions are heard in the center of Kherson, presumably, Ukrainian nationalists are shelling the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Explosions have been heard in the city center for several minutes, first there was a series of explosions, more than six.