Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Strong Group of Russian Forces Stationed in Crimea Ready to Tackle Threats - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) A strong group of Russian troops is stationed in Crimea and every other possible security measure is being taken to counter threats to the peninsula, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Saturday.

"All necessary security measures are being taken. A strong group of troops and modern air defense systems are stationed on the peninsula. Their efficiency can be evaluated by the number of enemy drones that have been shot down," Aksenov told Zvezda Weekly.

The regional governor added that strong defensive lines have been established on the borders of the region to be used by the Russian military to stop any threat coming from Ukraine.

Ukraine has been reportedly preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russia in spring this year, with a number of Western officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing their willingness to help Kiev.

Crimea has been named as one of the possible directions of the Ukrainian offensive, as Kiev insists on a forceful return of the peninsula.

Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum was held there in March 2014 following a coup in Ukraine. Ukraine continues to consider Crimea as its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that Crimean residents democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with Russia. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimea issue is "closed."

