Strong Japan-Russia Ties To Remain Beyond Abe Resignation - Japanese Parliamentarian

Fri 28th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Strong Japan-Russia Ties to Remain Beyond Abe Resignation - Japanese Parliamentarian

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The strong ties between Russia and Japan will remain beyond Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's tenure and will be inherited by his successor, Japanese parliamentarian Muneo Suzuki told Spuntik on Friday.

"The strong relationship that has developed between Prime Minister Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be inherited by the next prime minister," Suzuki said.

According to him, Japanese-Russian relations will continue to follow its current course, and Tokyo will strive for their further development.

The longtime head of government Abe announced his resignation earlier in the day citing health issues.

Suzuki has advocated for improved ties with Russia throughout his political career.

