Countries that are currently experiencing high levels of COVID-19 transmission should ensure they maintain strong social distancing measures up to the end of the year or face the prospect of the spread of the disease blowing "out of control," Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Countries that are currently experiencing high levels of COVID-19 transmission should ensure they maintain strong social distancing measures up to the end of the year or face the prospect of the spread of the disease blowing "out of control," Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said Friday.

"The countries that currently have high levels of transmission up to the end of this year are going to have to sustain very strong control measures or this disease will blow out of control in some of those environments and they will risk ongoing epidemic yo-yo situation through 2021," Ryan said at a WHO virtual press briefing.

According to the WHO official, countries must get the spread of COVID-19 under control in order for mass vaccination programs to have an immediate impact.

"There needs to be an aggressive scale of public health surveillance and control measures in countries that are currently experiencing very high incidence because you got to get transmission down to a manageable level and then the vaccines will come in and make a huge difference quickly," Ryan remarked.

Many countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, were forced into toughening social distancing measures earlier in the fall as the continent faced its second wave of COVID-19.

The UK government has agreed to ease measures over the upcoming Christmas holidays by allowing up to three households to mix from December 23-28. The German government has also announced a brief amnesty over the festive period.