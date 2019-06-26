Strong quake hits Costa Rica-Panama border, likely 'significant damage': USGS

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Panama-Costa Rica border around midnight on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, with the potential to cause casualties and "significant damage"

San Jos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Panama-Costa Rica border around midnight on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, with the potential to cause casualties and "significant damage".

The shallow quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), about two kilometers from the nearest town of Progreso in Panama, USGS said.