UrduPoint.com

Strong Quake Hits Off Coast Of Indonesia's South Sumatra

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Strong quake hits off coast of Indonesia's South Sumatra

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia late Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, sending people fleeing their homes but with no casualties or damage immediately reported

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia late Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, sending people fleeing their homes but with no casualties or damage immediately reported.

The shallow quake occurred in the waters off the southwestern coast of Sumatra island, at around 9:30 pm (1430 GMT) -- nearest to Bengkulu, South Sumatra and Lampung provinces.

It sent people in South Sumatra and Bengkulu rushing from their homes, according to local media and witnesses contacted by AFP.

However no casualties or damages were immediately reported by authorities, and USGS estimated that there would be little chance of damage on the ground in Sumatra island. No tsunami threat was issued.

But the Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BKMG) advised residents to "watch out for possible aftershocks".

It classified it as a 6.5-magnitude quake, and said its epicentre was in the sea about 64 kilometres from shore.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", causing it to experience frequent earthquakes.

The last major quake that hit the country was in March, when a 6.7-magnitude quake hit off Sumatra island's west coast. Residents of North Sumatra's Nias and Hibala islands reported being shaken awake by the tremors.

It was followed by a series of strong aftershocks.

The month before, a 6.2-magnitude quake hit Sumatra's northern region, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

That February quake had a depth of 12 kilometres, heaving damage upon homes and buildings, including mosques, schools and banks, and pushing authorities to evacuate more than 6,000 people.

In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude quake struck the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people throughout the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Bengkulu Indonesia February March Media From

Recent Stories

US House Republicans Challenge DHS on Allowing Ill ..

US House Republicans Challenge DHS on Allowing Illegal Immigrants Flight ID Docu ..

4 minutes ago
 Iraqi Prime Minister Interrupts Visit to Summit in ..

Iraqi Prime Minister Interrupts Visit to Summit in Egypt as Protests Resume in B ..

4 minutes ago
 9th grade students to pass Tarjama-tul-Quran exam ..

9th grade students to pass Tarjama-tul-Quran exam this year: Secretary BISE

4 minutes ago
 China Cuts Fuel Prices for Fifth Time Since June - ..

China Cuts Fuel Prices for Fifth Time Since June - National Commission

7 minutes ago
 Turkiye wants to increase bilateral trad with Paki ..

Turkiye wants to increase bilateral trad with Pakistan up to USD 5 billion

7 minutes ago
 UNICEF team calls on DC Lasbela

UNICEF team calls on DC Lasbela

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.