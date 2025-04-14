Strong quake hits southern California: USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A strong, shallow 5.2 magnitude quake hit southern California on Monday, US geologists said.

The tremor was centered 2.5 miles (four kilometers) south of Julian, which sits around 20 miles from the US border with Mexico, and was eight miles deep, according to data from the US Geological Survey.

The initial quake was followed by a series of smaller aftershocks.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The US West Coast is the confluence of several of the Earth's tectonic plates, and tremors are not uncommon.

Southern California has been struck by a number of major earthquakes, including a 1994 quake that hit Northridge, in the Los Angeles area, killing dozens of people and injuring thousands more.

It also wrought billions of Dollars of damage to homes and infrastructure.

The San Francisco earthquake of 1906, which also caused a tsunami, is thought to have killed upwards of 3,000 people, some of whom died in fires that erupted after the powerful tremor.