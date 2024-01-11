Open Menu

Strong Quake Rattles Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Strong quake rattles Afghanistan

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) A powerful earthquake hit northeastern Afghanistan on Thursday, shaking buildings in the capital Kabul.

The epicentre of the 6.4-magnitude earthquake was in Jurm district in the Afghan province of Badakhshan in the mountainous Hindu Kush region, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

It struck at a depth of around 200 kilometres (125 miles) just before 2:00 pm (0930 GMT) and was felt in the capital Kabul, about 300 kilometres from Jurm.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

In October last year, around 1,000 people were killed when a series of quakes with magnitudes measuring between 4.2 and 6.3 jolted western Afghanistan.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Kabul Earthquake October From

Recent Stories

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan ba ..

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan bashing narrative in India

2 hours ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

2 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revoluti ..

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revolutionizing Interactive Smartphone ..

4 hours ago
 ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

4 hours ago
Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

6 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

19 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

19 hours ago

More Stories From World