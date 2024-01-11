Strong quake rattles Afghanistan

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) A powerful earthquake hit northeastern Afghanistan on Thursday, shaking buildings in the capital Kabul.

The epicentre of the 6.4-magnitude earthquake was in Jurm district in the Afghan province of Badakhshan in the mountainous Hindu Kush region, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

It struck at a depth of around 200 kilometres (125 miles) just before 2:00 pm (0930 GMT) and was felt in the capital Kabul, about 300 kilometres from Jurm.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

In October last year, around 1,000 people were killed when a series of quakes with magnitudes measuring between 4.2 and 6.3 jolted western Afghanistan.