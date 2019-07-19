UrduPoint.com
Strong Quake Shakes Athens, Knocks Out Phone Service

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:46 PM

Strong quake shakes Athens, knocks out phone service

A strong, shallow earthquake jolted Athens on Friday, knocking out phone and cellphone service and sending worried residents rushing into the streets, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A strong, shallow earthquake jolted Athens on Friday, knocking out phone and cellphone service and sending worried residents rushing into the streets, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

According to the Greek geodynamic institute, it was a 5.1-magnitude quake with an epicentre 23 kilometres (14 miles) northwest of Athens and was followed by aftershocks.

The quake struck at around 1100 GMT at a depth of 13 kilometres, news reports said.

Worried residents and office staff have crowded outdoor areas but the government denied it had ordered an evacuation alert.

The fire department rescued over a dozen people trapped in elevators in the capital, state broadcaster ERT said.

"People must remain calm," said Efthymios Lekkas, head of the state anti-quake protection agency.

"There is no reason for concern. The capital's buildings are build to withstand a much stronger earthquake," he told ERT.

The epicentre was near the area where a 5.9-magnitude quake left 143 people dead in and near Athens in 1999.

The US geological institute said Friday's quake had a magnitude of 5.3.

