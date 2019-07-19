UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong Quake Shakes Athens, Knocks Out Phones In Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:51 PM

Strong quake shakes Athens, knocks out phones in capital

A strong earthquake jolted Athens on Friday, knocking out phone and cellphone service, with no immediate reports of damage or injuries

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A strong earthquake jolted Athens on Friday, knocking out phone and cellphone service, with no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

According to the Greek geodynamic institute, it was a 5.1-magnitude quake with an epicentre 23 kilometres northwest of Athens and was followed by aftershocks.

The fire department has so far rescued over a dozen people trapped in elevators in the capital, state tv ERT said.

The quake struck at around 1100 GMT, sending worried residents and office staff onto the street.

News media have also reported electricity outages but internet connections are still operating.

Greece lies on major fault lines and is regularly hit by earthquakes, but they rarely cause casualties.

In July 2017, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake killed two people on the island of Kos in the Aegean sea, causing significant damage.

In 1999, a 5.9-magnitude quake left 143 people dead in Athens and the region northwest of the capital.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Earthquake Internet Electricity Kos Athens July 2017 Media TV

Recent Stories

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Sadaqat Limited

57 seconds ago

Cops face inquiry in student's killing incident

59 seconds ago

Search operation in city in Lahore

1 minute ago

Prosecution Asks Kiev Court to Extend Vyshinsky's ..

1 minute ago

Government's efforts to pull poor out of poverty: ..

15 minutes ago

Strong quake shakes Athens, knocks out phone servi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.