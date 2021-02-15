UrduPoint.com
Strong Snowstorm Leave Over 1.4Mln People Without Power In Texas - Outage Tracker

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 03:40 PM

Strong Snowstorm Leave Over 1.4Mln People Without Power in Texas - Outage Tracker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) More than 1.4 million people in the US state of Texas are left without power on Monday after a strong snowstorm hit the region, according to the latest data provided by the poweroutage.us tracking site.

As of 10:00 GMT, 1,408,377 out of over 12 million customers in Texas tracked by the portal were experiencing outages.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), meanwhile, has declared the highest third level of the Energy Emergency Alert, conducting rotating power outages to reduce pressure caused by household demand on the electric system.

On Sunday, the ERCOT reported the failure of half of the state's wind turbines, which were frozen. In addition, the authorities have limited the supply of gas to power plants.

