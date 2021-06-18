UrduPoint.com
Strong Storms Black Out About 30,000 Homes In Southwestern France - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Showers and thunderstorms flooded southwestern France and led to blackouts in around 30,000 homes, as French media reported on Friday.

According to tv channel BFM TV, rains accompanied by strong wind hit several regions in Thursday evening and Friday night, significantly damaging a lot of buildings because of flooding.

On Wednesday, 28 French departments announced the "orange" danger level due to thunderstorms.

