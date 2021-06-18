Strong Storms Black Out About 30,000 Homes in Southwestern France - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Showers and thunderstorms flooded southwestern France and led to blackouts in around 30,000 homes, as French media reported on Friday.

According to tv channel BFM TV, rains accompanied by strong wind hit several regions in Thursday evening and Friday night, significantly damaging a lot of buildings because of flooding.

On Wednesday, 28 French departments announced the "orange" danger level due to thunderstorms.