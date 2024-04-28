Strong Tornado Hits China's Guangzhou
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM
GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A strong tornado hit Guangzhou, the capital city of south China's Guangdong Province, on Saturday afternoon, according to the provincial meteorological bureau.
A preliminary investigation has determined that the tornado had a level-three intensity -- two levels down from the highest intensity level of five -- and that it moved an approximate distance of one kilometer.
An investigation into the damage caused by the tornado is underway.
The weather station in Liangtian Village in the city's Baiyun District, roughly 2.8 kilometers from the tornado's point of occurrence, registered a maximum wind gust of 20.6 meters per second at approximately 3 p.m.
The bureau has forecast that the province will see precipitation and strong convective weather within the next five days.
