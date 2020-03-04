Strong Turnout for Biden, Sanders on Super Tuesday With Ex-VP Showing Slight Edge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden had strong performances on Super Tuesday, clinching key states among fourteen with the latter holding a slight edge.

As of Tuesday, around 11:45 p.m. EST (4:45 a.m. GMT on Wednesday), with only Texas and Maine results pending, Biden is projected to win the Democratic Primary contests in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts.

Sanders is poised to win in his home state of Vermont as well as California, Colorado and Utah.

California is the biggest prize among the fourteen primary contests being held on Tuesday with 415 delegates up for grabs. But the margin of Sander's win is the crucial piece of information to truly determine who scored the most points on Super Tuesday in terms of delegate count.

With nearly 20 percent of precincts reporting, Sanders was leading the California primary with 27.3% of the vote followed by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg with 19% and Joe Biden with 17 percent.

The New York Times reported that the Sanders campaign took legal action in Los Angeles County in the state of California to keep polls open for an extra two hours after reports of long wait times and voting machine problems.

Bloomberg only secured a win in the US territory of Samoa.

With partial results submitted among the Tuesday Democratic primaries, Biden is set to win at least 120 delegates and Sanders at least 112 delegates.

A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

As of late Tuesday in Texas, with nearly half of precincts reporting, Sanders leads with 28.8 percent to Biden's 24.8 percent.

NBC news has Biden and Sanders tied in Maine now at 33.2 percent with 66 percent reporting.

US President Donald Trump in a statement said Bloomberg's campaign took the biggest loss in the Democratic primaries after a poor performance.

"The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg," Trump said via Twitter on Tuesday. "His 'political' consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation."

Trump was projected to win all the Republican primary contests by wide margins given he is not running against a couple lesser known candidates who have garnered less than 5 percent of the vote.