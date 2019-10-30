UrduPoint.com
Strong Winds In California, Fire Situation Can Improve In 5-7 Days - Meteorologists

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:50 AM

Strong Winds in California, Fire Situation Can Improve in 5-7 Days - Meteorologists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Dangerously strong winds continue to threaten the already challenging wildfire situation in California, but the weather conditions are expected to improve in the next few days, US National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun has announced.

"The good news is after we get through this wind event [on Tuesday and Wednesday], things do look favorable for the next five to seven days," Walbrun said at a Tuesday briefing in Santa Rosa, as quoted by The Los Angeles Times. "No rain in the forecast, but also no more offshore wind events," he added.

Another National Weather Service meteorologist, Spencer Tangen, said that winds in California will peak on Tuesday night and will continue through Wednesday.

A red flag advisory will be in effect until 4 p.

m. local time (23:00 GMT) on Wednesday, Tangen said as cited by The Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) announced on Tuesday that almost 600,000 people in California would be cut off from power as a precautionary shutoff was being implemented amid strong winds. Another 900,000 PG&E customers remained without electricity as a result of previous Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPSs), according to the company.

On Monday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) said it was launching an investigation into multiple power shut-offs imposed this month by utilities amid major wildfires in the US state.

California announced a state of emergency earlier this month amid fires that have forced thousands of people to evacuate. No deaths have been reported so far.

