Strong Winds Leave Over 320,000 People Without Power on US East Coast - Outage Tracker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Strong winds along the US East Coast left more than 320,000 customers without power Friday morning, an outage tracking site said on Friday.

Most problems happened in state of North Carolina where almost 150,000 people continue to be without power, poweroutage.

us portal said. Another 77,000 customers have no electricity in Virginia.

In Florida there are 37,000 affected people. The states of Maryland, South Carolina and Pennsylvania also reported significant outages, the tracker said.

US National Weather Service issued special weather advisories and severe thunderstorms warnings for these states.