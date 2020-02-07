UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong Winds Leave Over 320,000 People Without Power On US East Coast - Outage Tracker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:53 PM

Strong Winds Leave Over 320,000 People Without Power on US East Coast - Outage Tracker

Strong winds along the US East Coast left more than 320,000 customers without power Friday morning, an outage tracking site said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Strong winds along the US East Coast left more than 320,000 customers without power Friday morning, an outage tracking site said on Friday.

Most problems happened in state of North Carolina where almost 150,000 people continue to be without power, poweroutage.

us portal said. Another 77,000 customers have no electricity in Virginia.

In Florida there are 37,000 affected people. The states of Maryland, South Carolina and Pennsylvania also reported significant outages, the tracker said.

US National Weather Service issued special weather advisories and severe thunderstorms warnings for these states.

Related Topics

Weather Electricity Virginia Florida SITE

Recent Stories

US Immigration Authorities Using Cell Phone Data t ..

2 minutes ago

Guernsey issues first post-Brexit licences to Fren ..

2 minutes ago

Senior Russian Security Official Dismisses US Thre ..

2 minutes ago

China Says Whistle-Blower Doctor in Wuhan Dies of ..

2 minutes ago

Food price to be stabilized in coming months

1 minute ago

International Journalists Federation Urges Iraq's ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.