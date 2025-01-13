Strong Winds Return To Whip Up Los Angeles Fires
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 09:10 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles on Sunday confronted the return of dangerous winds, as officials vowed firefighters were ready to combat any new blazes whipped up by furious gusts.
At least 16 people have been confirmed dead from infernos that have ripped through the United States' second-largest city for five days, reducing whole communities to scorched rubble and leaving thousands without homes.
Despite massive firefighting efforts, the largest fire spread toward upscale Brentwood and the densely populated San Fernando Valley, as winds up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour hit on Sunday.
Conditions are set to dramatically worsen, with "extreme fire behavior and life threatening conditions" to peak with 70 mile per hour winds in a rare "particularly dangerous situation (PDS)" declared from early Tuesday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld.
These could fan flames and whip up embers from existing burn zones into new areas, firefighters warned.
Los Angeles County Fire Department chief Anthony Marrone said his department had received resources including dozens of new water trucks and firefighters from far afield, and was primed to face the renewed threat.
Questioned whether hydrants could run dry again, as they did during the initial outbreak of fires last week, Mayor Karen Bass replied: "I believe the city is prepared."
Frustration mounted as evacuees waited all day at disaster zone perimeters, hoping to be allowed to visit their homes and try to retrieve vital medication and pets.
Recent Stories
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin
1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..
TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..
Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation
UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transition at 15th IRENA Assembly
1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into ..
Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels economic diversification in U ..
Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness fo ..
DP World ILT20 Season 3 kicks off
Great Britain, Ireland complete emphatic victory at 2025 Team Cup
More Stories From World
-
Strong winds return to whip up Los Angeles fires4 minutes ago
-
Croatia populist president re-elected in landslide15 minutes ago
-
Gauff off to a flyer before Djokovic, Sinner begin Open quests34 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results55 minutes ago
-
Over a million children in Gaza face mental health crisis amid Israeli attacks: UNICEF1 hour ago
-
'Disaster' as roadbook error causes chaos at Dakar Rally7 hours ago
-
Clement calls for unity as Rangers fans walkout during win7 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update7 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table8 hours ago
-
Croatia populist president re-elected in landslide8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 hours ago
-
Arsenal defeat to Man Utd one in a 1,000, says defiant Arteta8 hours ago