Stronger Health Systems To Be Discussed At World Health Assembly Next Week - WHO Chief

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:54 PM

The potential building of stronger health systems will be discussed at the next week's World Health Assembly, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday

"During the World Health Assembly next week, we will discuss with health leaders from across the world not only how to defeat COVID-19, but also how we can build stronger health systems everywhere," Tedros told a briefing.

"We have once in a lifetime opportunity to prove that the world is more than just a collection of individual countries with colorful flags ... The pandemic has made it crystal clear that we are one world that has more in common with each other than we would ever dare to believe," the WHO chief added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

