'Stronger Than Ever,' Venezuelan Opposition Candidate Refuses To Yield
March 14, 2024
Mariara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is pushing forward on the presidential campaign trail, traversing the country to energize supporters despite having little chance of overcoming the hurdles the state has placed in her way.
Polls show that Machado, who won an opposition Primary with 92 percent of votes cast last October, would likely beat incumbent Nicolas Maduro in elections set for July 28.
But she has been disqualified by Maduro-aligned institutions from holding public office, accused of corruption -- a charge she dismisses as fabricated -- and of supporting sanctions against the Maduro government.
Machado, 56, has dug in her heels.
"We are at a crucial moment, the regime intends to make us feel disoriented and defeated when we are stronger than ever," she told a crowd Wednesday in the industrial city of Mariara, amid chants of "freedom, freedom, freedom!"
Machado did not once mention her 15-year public office disqualification, upheld in January by the Maduro-aligned Supreme Court.
Presidential hopefuls can register their candidacies from March 21 to 25. Maduro has already been nominated by the ruling PSUV party, which is to make an official announcement Friday.
Nobody is quite sure what Machado will do.
Analysts say that unless her disqualification is somehow overturned, the opposition coalition may have to pick a substitute candidate -- among those not yet barred on similar allegations.
The opposition could also call for an election boycott as it had in 2018, when Maduro won a second, successive term in elections widely rejected as fraudulent and met with Western sanctions.
