(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is calling for structural reforms of the UN Security Council, expressing hope for a swift realization of such reforms.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Abe stressed that "structural reform ...

[of the UN Security Council] is absolutely imperative."

"We aim for the early realization of such reform. In addition, Japan is standing in the 2022 election, by once again receiving the support of numerous countries we wish to serve as a non-permanent member of the Security Council and make our best efforts towards the further realization of the principles of UN," Abe said.