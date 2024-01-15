Struggles Of Family Farms Fuel German Discontent
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Freital, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) For more than a century, Marc Bernhardt's family has been running a dairy farm in eastern Germany's Saxony region. But passing the torch to the next generation will prove a challenge, he warns.
His production costs have increased by 40 percent since the stat of the war in Ukraine, he told AFP, and his electricity costs are up by 50 percent.
"If it continues like this, we'll have to do something else," said the 37-year-old farmer, based in Freital, south of Dresden.
Although the average income of German farmers increased last year as food prices rose, family farms -- which make up around half of the sector's businesses -- are struggling to cope with increased operating costs.
Anger boiled over after the government unexpectedly announced cuts to subsidies for the agricultural sector, resulting in tractor blockades across the country last week.
The protests culminated in a major demonstration by thousands of farmers in Berlin on Monday.
