Struggling Ajax Hire John Van 't Schip As New Interim Boss

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Struggling Ajax hire John van 't Schip as new interim boss

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Dutch giants Ajax, rooted to the bottom of the first division for the first time in their illustrious history, on Monday appointed former player John van 't Schip as interim manager.

His contract runs until June 30, 2025, Ajax said in a statement. Van 't Schip played for Ajax for more than 10 years and has previous coaching experience, notably with the Greek national team.

"I am happy that it's done and I am really looking forward to starting at the club where it all began for me," said the 51-year-old in a statement.

"I have a really good feeling from the conversations that I've had with everyone. Ajax needs to get back on a positive sporting path and I'm keen to work towards that," he added.

Ajax are suffering a catastrophic start to the season, earning only five points from eight games leaving them an unprecedented bottom place in the Eredivisie.

