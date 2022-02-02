UrduPoint.com

Struggling Socialist Candidate Insists 'in Tune' With France

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Lagging in the polls and struggling to make an impact barely two months before France's presidential election, Socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo believes her time will come in the campaign

"The real issues are household budgets, quality of life, and people's worries about the future of their children, and I think I'm in tune with those expectations," she told AFP in an interview on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old mayor of Paris has so far failed to make her voice heard during a campaign dominated by debate on immigration, identity and security, driven by the far-right and conservatives.

"It's true that you're heard in television studios when you make outrageous statements about foreigners or French identity, but it's not because you get clicks and likes with hateful speeches that this is what the larger population wants," Hidalgo said.

The campaign, notable for the emergence of anti-Islam tv pundit Eric Zemmour, has left her and others wondering "how the country ended up here, with this media show that makes you want to be sick?" she said.

The mother-of-three has refused to engage in personal attacks, remains focused on social spending and the environment, and has steered clear of engaging with Zemmour -- unlike her hard-left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon.

But the tactic has often left her appearing to be on the sidelines looking in, lacking political punch.

Portugal's Socialists may have won elections last week and Germany's left-wing Social Democrats have regained power, but there is so far little sign of the Socialists in France ousting centrist President Emmanuel Macron.

