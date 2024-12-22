Open Menu

Struggling Southampton Appoint Juric As New Manager

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Struggling Southampton appoint Juric as new manager

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Premier League basement club Southampton on Saturday appointed Ivan Juric as their new manager on an 18-month contract.

The former Roma and Torino boss replaces the sacked Russell Martin, with the south coast club bottom of the table and nine points from safety ahead of their match at Fulham on Sunday.

Martin was dismissed after an embarrassing 5-0 loss at home to Tottenham last weekend.

Saints said Juric had a reputation for "helping his teams punch above their weight".

"I'm very pleased," said the 49-year-old. "I think it's a really big challenge but I'm very optimistic because I saw a team that can do better.

"It's important to immediately be connected with the fans. I want an aggressive team and I think that fans of Southampton will like that."

