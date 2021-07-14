UrduPoint.com
Struggling UK Department Store Axes 1,000 Jobs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :John Lewis Partnership, whose British department stores have been hit hard by the pandemic, plans to axe 1,000 management jobs, the group said Wednesday.

JLP said in a statement that it planned the job losses across its John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets.

The group has already permanently closed 16 stores during the pandemic with the loss of around 2,800 jobs.

And earlier this month, JLP announced plans to rent out thousands of new homes to be built on its plots.

The group, which had already been struggling before the coronavirus outbreak, saw its fortunes worsen as the pandemic pushed consumers to increasingly shop online.

JLP on Wednesday confirmed its intention to cut costs by 300 million ($417 million, 360 million Euros) annually by next year.

