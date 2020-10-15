UrduPoint.com
Struggling Virgin Australia Hires First Female CEO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:47 PM

Former budget airline boss Jayne Hrdlicka will become Virgin Australia's first female chief executive after the struggling airline's administrators announced Thursday its current boss would step down

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Former budget airline boss Jayne Hrdlicka will become Virgin Australia's first female chief executive after the struggling airline's administrators announced Thursday its current boss would step down.

Chief executive and managing director Paul Scurrah, who has held the position for 18 months, will be replaced by the former Jetstar chief once US private equity firm Bain Capital takes over the carrier, the airline announced in a statement.

"Whilst it has been the most challenging time in aviation history, I have continued to be so proud of the way my team and our entire organisation has fought to save this airline," Scurrah said.

"The time feels right, and I know the business will be in good hands." Virgin went into voluntary administration in April shortly after Australia closed its international borders and domestic travel plunged.

The airline previously said it would close its budget subsidiary Tigerair Australia and lay off 3,000 staff as it prepares to relaunch under the new ownership.

Hrdlicka, an American business executive who is currently the chair of Tennis Australia and previously led Aussie milk company A2 Milk, is set to take over when the deal is completed in November.

