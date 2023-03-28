UrduPoint.com

Student Attacks Teachers At Brazilian School With Knife, Killing One - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Student Attacks Teachers at Brazilian School With Knife, Killing One - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) A 13-year-old attacked teachers at a school in Brazil's Sao Paulo, killing one of them, Brazilian media reported on Monday.

The attacker stabbed four teachers and one student, one of the teachers, who was 71 years old, had a cardiac arrest and died at a hospital, G1 media outlet reported.

The perpetrator is a 13-year old student, who was disarmed by teachers and handed over to the police, the report said.

One of the students tried to protect the teachers and got superficial wounds, according to the media.

In November, a 16-year-old opened fire at two schools in the Brazilian city of Aracruz, killing four and injuring 12 people.

More Stories From World

