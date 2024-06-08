Student Killed In Rare Panama Campus Shooting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Panama City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A rare campus shooting in Panama left at least one person dead as two gunmen attacked a group of university students, apparently due to a gang dispute, police said Friday.
Another person was wounded in the attack on the grounds of a University of Panama site in the southwestern city of Santiago de Veraguas, authorities said.
The motive was thought to be a settling of scores between criminal groups, police deputy commissioner Hector Delgado said in a video posted on social media.
Shootings at universities and schools are not common in Panama, a country of 4.2 million people that recorded 544 homicides in 2023.
