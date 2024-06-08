Open Menu

Student Killed In Rare Panama Campus Shooting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Student killed in rare Panama campus shooting

Panama City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A rare campus shooting in Panama left at least one person dead as two gunmen attacked a group of university students, apparently due to a gang dispute, police said Friday.

Another person was wounded in the attack on the grounds of a University of Panama site in the southwestern city of Santiago de Veraguas, authorities said.

The motive was thought to be a settling of scores between criminal groups, police deputy commissioner Hector Delgado said in a video posted on social media.

Shootings at universities and schools are not common in Panama, a country of 4.2 million people that recorded 544 homicides in 2023.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Social Media Santiago Panama SITE Criminals Million

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

3 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

12 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

12 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

12 hours ago
District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

12 hours ago
 CM Punjab directs for partnering international com ..

CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..

12 hours ago
 Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses ..

Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters

12 hours ago
 Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanau ..

Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah

12 hours ago
 1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Comm ..

1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention

13 hours ago
 Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed ..

Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana

13 hours ago

More Stories From World