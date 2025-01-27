Student Protesters Block Major Road Junction In Serbia Capital
January 27, 2025
Thousands of student protesters blocked a major road junction in the Serbian capital on Monday, as demonstrators pile pressure on the government over a fatal collapse of a train station roof in November
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Thousands of student protesters blocked a major road junction in the Serbian capital on Monday, as demonstrators pile pressure on the government over a fatal collapse of a train station roof in November.
The blockade in Belgrade -- which was set to last for 24 hours -- came after student organisers called for a general strike last Friday that saw lawyers stop work, and the closure of small businesses and schools across Serbia.
There have been almost daily roadblocks and protests throughout the country since 15 people died in the northern city of Novi sad on November 1 at a train station that had recently been renovated.
Many in Serbia have blamed corruption and poor construction oversight for the tragedy.
Following Friday's strike, protests continued over the weekend with rallies held in nearly 20 cities on Saturday followed by a call on Sunday evening for Serbians to bang pots and pans and make noise from their open windows in support of the students.
With pressure mounting on the government, President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday called on the officials to publish all documents related to the fatal roof collapse -- a key demand by student organisers.
More than a dozen people have been charged in connection with the accident, including former transport minister Goran Vesic, who resigned days after it occurred.
The government has released some documents regarding the tragedy, but experts from the Faculty of Civil Engineering in Belgrade say they are incomplete.
Vucic also vowed to increase police presence at future protests following several attacks on protesters, including multiple car rammings.
During the blockade at the Autokomanda junction on Monday -- which links several major roads and motorways in the capital -- thousands of mostly student demonstrators waved flags and held signs calling for transparency and end to corruption.
"This 24-hour blockade is proof of our perseverance and seriousness as students, and we will not stop until these demands are met," said Uros Velimirovic, a 22-year-old student of electrical engineering.
The president and his supporters regularly accuse demonstrators of being backed by foreign powers.
Along with the release of documents, students are calling for authorities to drop charges against protesters arrested at rallies, an end to attacks on demonstrators, and an increase in government funding for the education sector.
